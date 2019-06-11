Microsoft Bug Would Let Attacker “Take Down An Entire Windows Fleet”

90 days later, awaiting a patch…

A Google vulnerability researcher says he has identified a bug in SymCrypt, the core cryptography library for Windows, that when exploited in a denial of service (DoS) attack could “take down an entire Windows fleet relatively easily”.

After disclosing the bug to Microsoft on Wednesday, March 13, Tavis Ormandy said he was told that the company would need until today (June 11) to patch the issue, but was later told the patch will not ship until July owing to issues found in testing.

The bug was subject to a 90 day disclosure deadline. “Today is day 91, so the issue is now public” he tweeted, characterising the issue as low severity.

I noticed a bug in SymCrypt, the core library that handles all crypto on Windows. It's a DoS, but this means basically anything that does crypto in Windows can be deadlocked (s/mime, authenticode, ipsec, iis, everything). Microsoft committed to fixing it in 90 days, then didn't. — Tavis Ormandy (@taviso) June 11, 2019

In a bug report filed on Google’s Project Zero site, he wrote: “Here’s a bug in the SymCrypt multi-precision arithmetic routines that can cause an infinite loop when calculating the modular inverse on specific bit patterns with bcryptprimitives!SymCryptFdefModInvGeneric.”

“I’ve been able to construct an X.509 certificate that triggers the bug. I’ve found that embedding the certificate in an S/MIME message, authenticode signature, schannel connection, and so on will effectively DoS any windows server (e.g. ipsec, iis, exchange, etc) and (depending on the context) may require the machine to be rebooted. Obviously, lots of software that processes untrusted content (like antivirus) call these routines on untrusted data, and this will cause them to deadlock.”

SymCrypt, Windows’ cryptographic function library, was started in late 2006 with the first sources committed in Feb 2007. Since the 1703 release of Windows 10, SymCrypt has been the primary crypto library for all algorithms in Windows. Microsoft notes in its GitHub repo that, like any engineering project, “SymCrypt is a compromise between conflicting requirements” including the need to minimise maintenance cost. Microsoft has been contacted for comment.