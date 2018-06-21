Syniverse Launches Private IPv6-Based Network

Syniverse network to help reduce the rick of security breaches found on public networks

Tamp, Florida-based Syniverse today launched a private global IPv6-based online network called Syniverse Secure Global Access (SSGA).

The global, private secure IP network shuns use of the public internet to establish a secure online connection for business users.

The company, which connects more than 1,000 telecommunications network operators and more than 500 other enterprises in almost 200 countries, says that will help to reduce a company’s exposure to threats from outside actors.

Commenting in the announcement today GM and VP of Syniverse John Wick said: “Companies moving into cloud and virtualised environments increasingly need to be able to move data and services in a private and secure manner, especially as the average cost of a single data breach will exceed $150 million by 2020.”

In a 2018 Rand Corporation report researchers found: “that cyber-crime has a direct gross domestic product (GDP) cost of $275 billion to $6.6 trillion globally and total GDP costs (direct plus systemic) of $799 billion to $22.5 trillion (1.1 to 32.4 percent of GDP).”

Also commenting in the announcement President of Syniverse Dean Douglas stated that: “The reality is that the internet was not designed to be a secure environment…hacks and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks representing just some of the serious rising threats that undermine the public internet backbone.”

John Wick added that they are building on their: “legacy of operating private, global networks that interconnect the mobile ecosystem and reach more than 7 billion mobile devices.”

Syniverse aims to build in easy scalability to SSGA as they predict that businesses in the coming years will be increasingly using IoT devices to run sections of their operations.

With 5G mobile connectivity on the horizon (maybe), the rise of edge computing and the general proliferation of smart devices in everyday life, building secure connections for IoT devices is a must for any company who wishes to avoid security breaches and penalties, as well as the loss of public trust.