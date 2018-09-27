Tableau to Train 3,000 Data Apprentices by 2020

Seattle-based data visualisation specialist also teams up with education provider AVADO on a range of bite-sized courses

Data visualisation specialist Tableau Software says it will train 3,000 new data apprentices by 2020, as it teams up with training company AVADO to launch a range of new interactive courses intended to boost data literacy.

The ambitious programme, launched today – which the partners hope to reach as many as 200,000 in the next 24 months via a range of bite-sized learning courses – comes as industry demand soars across the country for data analysts.

James Eiloart, SVP EMEA, Tableau, told Computer Business Review: “There is runaway demand for these skills.”

“Data volumes have exploded and demand for data skills with it. Supply has to grow as dramatically. We’re with customers all the time that are trying to use data more, and trying to get knowledge workers to use data in their daily work.”

He added: “The need is estimated to increase 250 percent over the next five years. Curriculums don’t seem to be turning out the right skills… We felt that as a software provider we’ve been trying to make it easier and easier to use data, and with AVADO, have a joint desire to raise literacy. An apprenticeship programme seemed logical.”

The Tableau training will include data analytics and data visualisation techniques to students studying relevant courses funded through the Apprenticeship levy. Tableau will provide students with free software licenses, along with specific case-studies, practical exercises and an array of guest-speakers.

Tableau Training: Apprentices Sorely Needed

A report by Invest In Great Britain suggests demand for data analysts will rise by 243 percent in the next five years. In layman’s terms that means finding somewhere in the region of 75,000 newly qualified data analysts.

It’s a report echoed by WEF’s recent future of jobs report, which finds that data analysts are going to be one of the most in-demand job categories in the next four-five years.

Mark O’Donoghue, CEO at Avado said in a release shared Wednesday: “The future competitiveness of UK PLC will increasingly be tied to the data literacy of its workforce.”

He added: “Whilst it’s not practical for all employees to be data scientists, it’s crucial that everyone can boast a good level of data literacy across the board. If data is the new oil, then creating a common language and enhancing understanding of how data can be best put to business benefit is a key objective for all organisations.”

Tableau and AVADO will also collaborate on the development of a course to help business leaders and managers learn vital data literacy skills. A digital certificate will include relevant data analytics and visualisation examples from Tableau as part of a structured course delivered by AVADO through its online training platform.

