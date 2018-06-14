UK Will Spread Tech Expertise to South Africa and Brazil Via Tech Hubs

UK to set up hubs in Brazil and South Africa

Tech hubs are to be established in South Africa and Brazil to help foster the spread of UK expertise and construct partnerships in research and trade.

Secretary of State for Media Matt Hancock made the announcement of the hubs at London Tech Week saying: “I firmly believe that technology shows Britain at its best. In our hands, it has the power to reshape society and the economy for the better. We in the government can’t do this on our own, we have got to do it together”

Referring to Britain as nation of “Digital Dynamos” the Secretary of State in his announcement called on Britain’s digital industry to go further and that: “We are spearheading the global digital transformation and our network of tech hubs will connect us with some of the best emerging technology hotspots across the world.”

Tech Hubs for Brazil and South Africa

The tech hubs to be set up in Brazil and South Africa will be formed of locally engaged teams who will work with startups, established technology companies and entrepreneurs. The aim is to instill best practice when it comes to the setting up of technological companies, and the teams will spread UK expertise to those engaging with the hubs.

This model of tech hubs is based off an existing partnership the UK shares with Israel, which has created 175 business partnerships and has potentiality brought into the UK economy an estimated £800 million pounds since 2011, according to a government release.

However, unlike the Israeli tech hub, the proposed ones will be part funded by a cross government Prosperity Fund which was announced in 2015 as part of the Strategic Defence and Security Review.

“International Tech Hubs will create positive change locally by supporting job creation, improving skills and boosting innovation partnerships, whilst strengthening our own booming digital economy even further,” commented Mr Hancock.

The British High Commissioner in South Africa Nigel Casey commented in the announcement that: “The tech hub will help to position the UK as the go-to destination for South African tech startups looking to expand abroad. This will broaden our already strong economic partnership with Africa’s most sophisticated and developed economy, and help South Africa ensure growth in the tech sector is more inclusive.”