Strategy Back to Home

The COVID-19 Impact on Tech M&A in 2020: AMD, Micron, Qualys Named as Attractive Targets

Increase / Decrease text size
tech M&A in 2020
Previous ArticleThis is the Secret to Getting Clean, Secure Code from Your Developers
No Newer Articles

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

The COVID-19 Impact on Tech M&A in 2020: AMD, Micron, Qualys Named as Attractive Targets
11 hours ago
This is the Secret to Getting Clean, Secure Code from Your Developers
14 hours ago
New Google Home SDK Lets You Bypass Cloud Executions
16 hours ago
Canonical Joins Cloud Wars: Rolls Out Fully Managed Apache Kafka, Elastic, MongoDB, MySQL, More
17 hours ago
Inaugural Virtual CIO Symposium Launched
20 hours ago
Let Virtual Training Help Unblock Medical Graduate Bottleneck: Industry
20 hours ago
New IBM CEO: “We Have to Win the Architectural Battle in Cloud”
1 day ago
Digital Library Memberships Soar, as Councils Adapt
2 days ago
Gov’t Deal on Safety Announcements Puts Spotlight on Game-Based Advertising
2 days ago
Out with Products, In with Outcomes: The Rise of Servitisation
2 days ago
“How the Heck did We Get Here?” Governor in Plea for COBOL Programmers
2 days ago
5 Questions with… CybSafe CEO Oz Alashe
2 days ago
As 5G Conspiracies Trigger Mast Vandalisation, GSMA Urges Action
2 days ago
Uncertain Times Call For Certainty In Your Supply Chain
5 days ago
FBI Warns Businesses of High Cyber-Risk as they Receive 1,200 Scam Complaints in One Week
5 days ago
MIT Develops New Model for Organs-on-a-Chip And Drug Research
5 days ago