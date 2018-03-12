Technology a top priority for job seekers

Technology has grown in every sector, which has pointed to workers placing it top of the priority list when searching for a new job.

According to new research British workers are placing technology on the pedestal when searching for a new job.

The survey, commissioned by LaptopsDirect.co.uk, revealed that over half of Brits (53%) said that the standard of technology a company has a significant impact on considering a job or not. In total 37% said they would decline a job based on poor hardware alone.

Respondents to the survey believe technology is an important factor when considering a job because almost three quarters (74%) believe it makes them more productive. Almost half (45%) of respondents said the standard of technology was valued higher than flexible working, 39% said working environment was important ant only 33% valued staff discounts.

“It’s no surprise that the latest technology is important for many of us when considering a new role,” Mark Kelly, marketing manager at LaptopsDirect.co.uk, said. “It appears that some employers may be focusing too much on other perks such as office design or providing staff discounts and are missing the basics. Whilst these perks may still be important for attracting new talent, access to the latest technology enables employees to be more productive, and so has a better impact on the overall business.”

From the survey respondents working in marketing valued technology the highest, with the total figure being 84% in agreement. The creative industry followed as 81% valued technology the highest, along with 78% of information and communications and 71% of education workers. Surprisingly, the industry that did not value the standard of technology the highest priority was the transportation sector.

The favouring of technology is increasing amongst consumers, as individuals are beginning to see the benefits that technology can bring to them. Technology is becoming increasingly prominent in most working environments, whether its automation for filing or biometrics to access files.

LaptopsDirect.co.uk surveyed a total of 2,001 British adults, across various different industries such as marketing, creative, manufacturing and healthcare.