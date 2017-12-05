Telefónica, Juniper boost self-driving platform with AI, Machine Learning

Spain is set to get a boost in its digital transformation as Telefónica joins forces with Juniper.

Aiming to drive digital transformation for customers across Spain, Juniper and Telefónica will work collaboratively to develop a self-driving network to make up the next iteration of Telefónica’s Fusion Network.

The project the two companies are about to embark on aims to improve the quality of services that are currently offered to Telefónica customers, by bringing new tools and processes to the platform.

Developing and implementing new tools and processes to the platform aims to evolve Telefónica’s infrastructure into a platform that can self-analyse, self-discover, self-configure and self-correct, using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

In doing so it means that the detection and correction of faults will happen before they can impact services and the overall customer experience.

“Juniper Networks is helping us take another step towards ensuring that we always have the necessary resources to offer the best service to our customers in a highly fluctuating environment.

“The adoption of machine learning, artificial intelligence and control systems will act to guarantee latency, speed and other relevant parameters are monitored, analysed and addressed before they impact the performance of our network,” said Joaquín Mata, chief technology officer at Telefónica España.

As well as developing the AI capabilities of the platform, the developments from the two companies will help improve the reliable mitigation of cyber-attacks. The approach is expected to accelerate the speed of business, leading to operating costs as well as improving security, reliability and resilience.

To make this vision a reality the two companies are using the Juniper Extension Toolkit for all the automation processes alongside Junos Telemetry Interface for analysing the data, then AI will be introduced with a control system that can exploit real-time information.

Kireeti Kompella, Chief Technology Officer of Engineering at Juniper Networks, said: “The Self-Driving Network vision was conceived by Juniper Networks as a predictive autonomous network that adapts in real time to its environment.

“Telefónica inherently understands the need for a network that analyses network conditions, diagnoses faults and security breaches, and proactively takes remedial action, all without human intervention. This helps eliminate the complex programming and management tasks required today to run a network and will free up IT staff to innovate new services.”

Collaborating to develop Telefónica’s platform extends work the pair are already doing together. Currently, Juniper and Telefónica are working on several cases including self-diagnosis and correction to bring faster responses to cyber-attacks and managing network resources using machine learning.