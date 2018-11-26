Telent Secures Contract to Overhaul HS1 Rail Network Infrastructure

“We have a track record for the successful delivery of challenging, large-scale projects, as shown by our ongoing work with Transport for London”

UK-based network solutions provider Telent Technology Services has secured HS1 SCSR contract to upgrade the network infrastructure for High Speed 1 (HS1) rail stations as part of digital transformation to ensure smooth running of the stations.

With support from Fourway Communications, Telent will replace outdated assets across the HS1 station estate and also ensure the systems meet current industry standards.

The company will upgrade the communication systems at St Pancras International, Stratford International, Ashford and Ebbsfleet stations, as the HS1 stations move to an IP-enabled infrastructure.

Work will include the renewal of the CCTV system and cameras, customer information systems, public address systems, help points and emergency access control systems.

The stations will remain open to the public throughout the upgrade works.

Telent programme director Scott Burt commented in a released statement that: “Building on our existing work with HS1, drawing on our expertise and the key partnerships we have developed across the industry, we will be rolling out a solution which will see the HS1 station comms infrastructure future-proofed for years to come.”

The project aims at providing a system which meets current and future needs; reducing obsolescence by replacing existing systems with modern, readily available solutions; and meeting the specific needs of more than 30 stakeholders across all four stations.

Telent managing director for transport Steve Dalton said: “St Pancras has one of the largest CCTV systems in rail. We have a track record for the successful delivery of challenging, large-scale projects, as shown by our ongoing work with Transport for London, Network Rail and Highways England, so we are well placed to deliver what HS1 needs.”

The company will deploy its station management system, MICA, which consolidates the management, monitoring and control of stations into a single control system, and uses Wi-Fi capabilities to enable station staff to access information from anywhere in the station, saving time on the front-line.

MICA is in operation at more than 100 underground and rail stations across the UK.

HS1 senior project manager Owen Virrill said: “This is a challenging project and is a key part of HS1’s Protect Strategy. At HS1, we have undertaken a vigorous process to ensure we have appointed a world class Systems Delivery Integrator to provide design, build and installation services, ensuring there is a cultural and behavioural harmony across our values.”