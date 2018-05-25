Telerik Releases New Version of Kendo UI

User interface widely used in financial services; comes with fresh AI centricity

Telerik has released the second iteration of its Kendo user interface (UI) library, with new AI-ready features for conversational and more.

What is Kendo UI?

Kendo UI is a user interface library developed by the Bulgarian software firm Telerik.

It is widely used in enterprise applications, including the financial services sector, due to its modularity and robustness, which developers can use out-of-the-box to build compelling user interface applications, with an emphasis on development speed.

Artificial Intelligence

The latest version of Kendo comes shipped with conversational chatbot components. This was introduced into the library due to the recent emergence of AI that is inspiring a new style of user interfaces – which have the capability to proactively interact with users. The team discussed the significance of this release earlier this month.

“As part of our release of Telerik and Kendo UI we will introduce Conversational UI – chatbot framework-agnostic user interface controls and components that enable .NET and JavaScript developers to create modern conversational chatbot experiences in their web, mobile and desktop applications,” the team said.

They added: “By implementing key UI design features such as Suggested Actions, Calendars, Date Pickers, ListViews and more, developers will be able to improve the dialog with visual elements that enhance the natural flow of the conversation.”

The firm claimed the launch as the “industry’s first packaged set of user interface components built specifically for chatbots”. Telerik appears to be positioning itself as the leader in intelligent user interface development.

What Else is New?

Telerik has continued to invest in the software industry’s premier Front-End technologies, namely React, Angular and Vue, by introducing several new components such as the Dropdown Tree and Combo Box components. Moreover, a host of new sample applications for cloud-based and progressive applications further demonstrate the firm’s investment in modern software contexts.

Existing Customers can Upgrade Now

Current users can immediately use these new features by upgrading, whilst new customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Given the new AI focused capabilities of the framework, it appears that Telerik is looking to focus on target niche markets besides enterprise, such as AI and Machine Learning start-ups who may be able to speed up their product development in such areas.

Others see AI for end-users in sectors like this evolving in other directions. As Casey Phillips, chatbot/AI product and growth lead at San Francisco’s Boomtown put it in a recent Medium blog: “Chatbots are the trendy representation of AI capabilities at the moment, but you could argue that voice UI is right there with them and that augmented reality-based AI is bound to surpass both in the future.”

He added: “The visual representation of AI capabilities to users is going to be subject to change for the foreseeable future as we continue to discover superior ways of handling this flow of inputs and outputs.”