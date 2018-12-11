TfL Offers £186 Million to Simplify Asset Management Software

Contract includes live data migration and software licence management

Transport for London (TfL) has opened up a £186 million contract opportunity to migrate multiple existing systems to one single supported Asset Management Information System (AMIS).

The 10-year contract will include detailed planning and design, then live data migration, software licencing and support.

The London Underground-centric procurement, for which tenders close on January 22, 2019, envisages a commercial off the shelf asset management software package with a “level of configurability to accommodate TfL specific requirements.”

TfL Contract Brings Together Two Core Systems and Numerous Other Products

The Tfl contract announcement said: “London Underground (LU) operates two core asset management systems, Metro Maximo and Ellipse, each supported by a range of other products which collectively support the end to end LU asset operations.”

EAMS Group handled the end-to-end strategy, design, build, implementation and continuous improvement of the ‘Metro Maximo’ Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) system, which was built on IBM’s Maximo EAM.

In an earlier case study the company described that process as “realisation of over 1,300 optimised business processes during a phased roll-out to over 1,500 end users.”

TfL noted: “Moving to a single asset management system (AMIS) has been identified as a key enabler for the vision of a fully integrated pan LU asset operations team.”

An earlier report suggests some of the issues TfL have encountered in the past.

Robert Alonso, a London Underground Performance and Systems manager, for example said in another case study, this time for AMT-SYBEX: “In the past, our maintenance teams had to fill out paperwork on-site, and the data they collected then had to be re-keyed manually into our Ellipse asset management system. This not only duplicated effort – it also increased the risk of introducing errors, which could potentially reduce our ability to assess the condition of assets and make effective maintenance plans.”

What Needs to be Done?

The ten-year contract will encompass “mobilisation, planning and requirements validation; detailed planning and design; technical readiness and migration (the cutover to the AMIS System), executed in phases including training of users, the live migration of data, and the deployment of the AMIS System and associated Interfaces.”

“Software licences, product support and additional services including consultancy and advice in respect of the system are also included in scope,” TfL said.

TfL is responsible for Crossrail, the tube and “surface transport” across London. Yesterday the government said it would be funding a £1.4 billion bailout package for Crossrail amid cost overruns, with contingency arrangement agreed between TfL and the Department for Transport that will see TfL loaned an additional £750 million “in the event that further finance is required for the project.”

TfL drives over 85 percent of its revenue from passenger income and last year was forced to tighten its belt [pdf] as it faced its first financial year without a direct operational grant from the government, meaning the loss of more than £700 million in funding. TfL has “consolidated” head office accommodation as a result, vacating older buildings and co-locating staff to a new hub in Stratford.

