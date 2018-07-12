Thales and Device Authority Launch Connected Health Industry Solution

The partnership between both companies is aimed at the Connected Health industry.

Thales and Device Authority have launched a joint solution for the Internet of Things devices within the connected health industry.

British-based Device Authority provides Identity and Access Management tools for the IoT without any human intervention, helping customers and partners through its platform KeyScaler.

According to a report from Grand View Research, it revealed that the Connected Health and Wellness Devices Market is expected to reach $612 billion (£461.3 billion) by 2024.

Both companies have been working on a solution to ensure authentication of IoT devices, as well as the confidentiality and integrity of data they rely on for healthcare professionals and patients to have the confidence to adopt these technologies.

However, the industry is regularly targeted by cybercriminals; 70 percent of healthcare organisations having experienced a data breach, according to the French advanced data security company’s 2018 Data Threat Report.

Cindy Provin, Chief Executive Officer of Thales eSecurity said: “Our partnership with Device Authority enables us to solve the device authentication, integrity and data privacy challenges that are impeding IoT deployments, by creating a hardened system for issuing and managing device credentials and keys that are essential to creating a root of trust and enhancing patient safety for customer IoT projects.”

From the partnership between Thales and Device Authority, it integrates the identity and access management firm’s KeyScaler platform alongside Thales’ nShield Connect hardware security module.

They say that this solution authenticates devices at IoT scale, as well as managed end-to-end encryption.

It also adds that the solution has to meet compliance requirements and certificate provisioning for healthcare and other connected devices.

Darron Antill, Chief Executive Officer of Device Authority highlighted how their solution with Thales eSecurity will help healthcare professionals and patients.

Antill commented: “When you look at medical devices it’s imperative that the right data files from the right consultant go to the right device to instruct it to perform the right procedure, or administer the precise amount of medication, for the correct patient – and there must be no question at any point over the integrity of the data or the medical device.

He added: “This solution will bring a new level of assurance to both healthcare professionals and patients that the technology being implemented is secured and all data transferred is safe from compromise.”