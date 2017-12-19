Thales targets digital security leadership with $5.4bn Gemalto buy

Gemalto recently recieved an acquisition offer from Atos, a competitor in the space, but it was trumped by the offer from Thales.

Gemalto has agreed to be acquired for $5.4 billion by Thales, with the buyer intending to achieve world leadership in the crowded digital security space.

By striking the deal, Thales has trumped a recent $5bn acquisition offer made to Gemalto by Atos, with the €46 per share offer being beaten by that of €51.

Thales may be predicting an Internet of Things boom, with predictions including widespread uptake of the technology and a potential cybersecurity crisis. Gemalto specialises in banking authentication systems, SIM cards and transaction security.

Patrice Caine, Chief Executive Officer, Thales, said: “The acquisition of Gemalto marks a key milestone in the implementation of Thales’s strategy. Together with Gemalto’s management, we have big ambitions based on a shared vision of the digital transformation of our industries and customers. Our project will be beneficial to innovation and employment, whilst respecting sovereign strategic technologies.”

The growing fintech market, and the impending PSD2 and GDPR regulations may also have been driving factors in Thales moving to buy Gemalto in its bid to achieve digital security dominance.

“We have a tremendous respect for Gemalto’s technological achievements, and our two Groups share the same culture and DNA. I would like to personally thank Gemalto’s management and Board of Directors for their unanimous support and I welcome warmly Gemalto’s 15,000 employees to our Group. By combining our talents, Thales and Gemalto are creating a global leader in digital security,” Caine said.

The company had been weathering a period of financial concern caused by a series of missed business opportunities, making the company open to the potential for acquisition.

Philippe Vallée, Gemalto’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am convinced that the combination with Thales is the best and the most promising option for Gemalto and the most positive outcome for our Company, employees, clients, shareholders and other stakeholders. We share the same values and Gemalto will be able to pursue its strategy, accelerate its development and deliver its digital security vision, as part of Thales.”