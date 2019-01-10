Thames Water: Handle Our Data Properly, Get £10 Million

Includes £2.5 million contract to validate, prepare, load data into SAP

Thames Water has put four data management contracts worth a combined £10,120,000 out to tender, spanning master data management and asset data capture.

The contracts come after regulator Ofwat singled out the utility, which serves 15 million customers across London and Thames Valley, for poor data practices.

The long term contract will be for a “nearshore/offshore team responsible for managing the day-to-day operations by utilising a Business Process Outsourcing model.”

Expressions of interest need to be in by January 22.

What’s the Thames Water Job?

The contract is being broken into four lots.

Lot 1 comprises master data management, including “validation of data, preparation and load into SAP as part of the data change lifecycle” of the utility’s assets.

Lot 2 is for reporting services: e.g. production of various operational performance data reports, including daily asset management services reports

Lot 3 encompasses GIS (Geographic Information System) updates: for example translation and audit of network affiliated GIS updates.

Lot 4 spans asset data capture including GETMaps (gas, electricity and telecoms maps): maintenance of CAD drawings and getting other site data to corporate systems.

Thames Water: Under Pressure to Improve