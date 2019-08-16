Software Back to Home

Open Source at the ASF: A Year in Numbers

Increase / Decrease text size
The ASF annual report
Previous ArticleLondon Stock Exchange Fails to Open After Mystery Technical Glitch
Next ArticleNvidia Q2 2019: Down 17% On-Year, But Signs of Recovery

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Nvidia Q2 2019: Down 17% On-Year, But Signs of Recovery
42 mins ago
Open Source at the ASF: A Year in Numbers
1 hour ago
London Stock Exchange Fails to Open After Mystery Technical Glitch
2 hours ago
Phishing the BIRD: ECB Website Hacked
17 hours ago
European “Robotaxis” by 2020? Saab Buyer NEVS and Silicon Valley’s AutoX Team Up
19 hours ago
HMRC Seeking “Digital Notebook” Apps as it Continues Digitalisation Efforts
21 hours ago
Cisco CEO: Chinese Market has “Dropped Precipitously”, Company “Uninvited” to Bids
1 day ago
Azure Aims for Resilience in Face of Regional Catastrophe
1 day ago
eBay Announces First “Graduate” of its Open Source Database Efforts
1 day ago
Q&A: Will Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) Kill “One-Click” Shopping?
2 days ago
Payments Sector Wins Open Banking Reprieve with 18 Month SCA Extension
2 days ago
Planes, Trains and Automobiles: How the API Economy is Revolutionising the Transportation Industry  
2 days ago
IET Wins Gov’t Contract to Design, Launch Umbrella “UK Cyber Security Council”
2 days ago
White Hats Breach Biometrics Database: 27.8 Million Records Exposed
2 days ago
Microsoft Finds, Patches ANOTHER Wormable Vulnerability
2 days ago
This New Supercomputer Will be the World’s Most Powerful; Will Simulate Nuclear Explosions
3 days ago