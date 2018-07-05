Think Cyber Security Joins Government-Funded Cybersecurity Centre

Think Cyber Security is one of the first cybersecurity startups to join the LORCA centre.

Think Cyber Security, supported by Innovate UK, is part of the first cohort of 10 businesses to join the London Office for Rapid Cybersecurity Enhancement.

The news comes after the government’s £13.5 million LORCA building in East London was recently opened in June 2018 by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture and Media Matt Hancock.

Every six months, a new cohort of cybersecurity businesses will arrive at LORCA, working with the likes of Think Cyber Security, among other startups.

Founded in 2016 by Mike Butler and Tim Ward, Think Cyber Security develops products such as Redflags which are aimed around end-user security education and awareness training.

Redflags are Think Cyber Security’s software product where it detects and models individual IT users’ security activity where it applies evidence-based behavioural science theory to solve this problem.

With the cybersecurity startup joining LORCA, it means that they will have access to industry-leading expertise to accelerate the business’ development.

Tim Ward, CEO of Think Cyber Security commented on the startup joining the government-funded centre.

Ward said: “We will be basing ourselves at the site as many days a week as we can. It’s a great facility for hosting meetings, collaborating with fellow start-ups and with onsite services – for example design, insurance, legal and banking.

“We have time scheduled to work with Deloitte and CSIT and hope to have opportunities to run trials of our software with these partners and their customers facing cyber security challenges. We are also expecting to be involved in an international mission of some kind to drive exports.”

Think Cyber Security aim to work with other cybersecurity startups in the centre to focus on the big challenges facing the industry.

These challenges relate to automation (deep learning, security analytics, and cloud security), regulation (GDPR), and orchestration (focuses on developing a solution to aggregate, analyse and interrogate network data).

CEO Ward added about the need to scale the business through LORCA: “We are also at a stage where we can gain a lot from the programme to scale up our activities, through working with Deloitte and Lloyds Banking Group and through engineering support from CSIT.”

LORCA has further plans to work with 72 high-potential companies, thus generating up to 2,000 jobs and £40 million in investment by 2021.