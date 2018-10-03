Google’s New Top-Level Domain .Page Has Secure HTTPS as Default

“Users should expect that the web is safe by default”

Google’s new top-level domain .Page is in early access for those willing to pay a little bit extra to secure their preferred domain name.

One of the main features of the top-level domain .page is that it will have the secure version of hyper text transfer protocol HTTPS in place by default.

Ben Fried VP and CIO at Google wrote in a blog that: “Security is a top priority for Google Registry’s domains. To help keep your information safe, all .page websites require an SSL certificate, which helps keep connections to your domain secure and helps protect against things like ad malware and tracking injections.”

The new domain is aimed at a general customer base and Google themselves say they see it as a place where bloggers, designers and business can have a secure address to host and sell their content.

Current examples of companies and people using the new .page domain are Membrane.page which belongs to Synder Filtration an educational website about spiral-wound nanofiltration membrane elements and systems.

Actor and LGBTQ+ advocate Ellen Page has taken the domain Ellen.page where she comments that she will: “Be sharing things I care about with you all on here— from meaningful voices that need to be heard, to important LGBTQ+ and social issues to recognizing people out there who inspire me.”

Top-Level Domain

.page began on August 27th but was only open to registered trademark owners. The domain is now in early access meaning you can pay a bit extra to secure your companies preferred domain name.

The price to get your .page domain will decrease every day as google prepares the registration process for general availability on the 9th of October.

Previously Google bought the top-level domain name .App in 2015 and released it as part of the Google registry last May. It was the first top-level domain to require HTTPS as default.

This year Google has pushed forward with its plans to make to make HTTPS default on the internet and last May they began to remove the secure tag in the address bar on Chrome for websites not using HTTPS.

They also have altered the green lock to grey and the wording ‘Secure’ has been removed.

A Google security blog explained that: “Users should expect that the web is safe by default, and they’ll be warned when there’s an issue. Since we’ll soon start marking all HTTP pages as “not secure”, we’ll step towards removing Chrome’s positive security indicators so that the default unmarked state is secure.”