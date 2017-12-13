Uber hits another red light, this time in York

Uber’s data breach and driver complaints have driven another city out of its grip.

Uber’s downward spiral continues after another UK city has refused to renew the ride-hailing firm’s operating license.

The City of York has rejected Uber’s application to renew its license after concerns around public safety and driver complaints.

York Council said the data breach which hit Uber, that affected 57million users around the world, had a profound effect on their decision, as well as the number of complaints the council received regarding the firm.

In total, 70% of members of the gambling, licensing and regulatory committee in York voted against the renewal of Uber’s licence after just 16 months operating in the city. The committee boldly stated that the ride-hailing firm was not a “fit and proper” operator.

Uber’s current license to operate in the city will run out on 23rd December, with the company having 21 days to decide whether they appeal the decision.

Chancellor Dave Taylor said, “I don’t believe that Uber is a satisfactory operator to be working in this city. There are a large number of complaints, and over half of those complaints relate to Uber drivers.”

Despite the decision, York City Council has said Uber knows the ways around the system, as Uber drivers licensed in neighbouring areas still plan to enter the city and operate in York.

“Whilst York only has a handful of drivers licensed, Uber is doing what they are very good at – and that is systematically abusing the local laws and explicitly looking for loopholes by the use of out-of-town vehicles,” said Saf Din, chair of the York Hackney Carriage Drivers Association.

Uber is currently awaiting its court case with the Court of Appeal against its license renewal in London, as well as battling with Sheffield to renew its license there.

Now, York becomes the third city to refuse Uber’s license renewal bid, as the company has another fight on its hands to keep a grip on the UK market.