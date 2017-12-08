Uber loses Sheffield license as grip on UK weakens

Uber has blamed a council administrative error and expects to be back up and running soon.

Following hot off the heels of the ban in London, Uber has lost its license to operate in Sheffield following failure to act on official management queries.

The company will be permitted to continue offering its services in Sheffield until the 18th of December. Like in London, Uber can appeal against the ruling like it has done in London and this action would postpone the ban.

Uber has blamed a council error in administration and the company has filed an application for a new license. A new license is necessary because it is impossible to transfer one.

A Sheffield City spokesperson said: “Uber’s licence was suspended last Friday (29 November) after the current licence holder failed to respond to requests, made by our licensing team, about the management of Uber… We received a new application, for a licence to operate taxis in Sheffield, from Uber Britannia Limited, on 18 October 2017 which we are currently processing.”

The company has confirmed that if a resolution is not achieved by the cut-off point, it would come forward and appeal against the ruling.

An Uber spokesperson said: “We informed Sheffield City Council on 5 October that we would need to change the name on our licence as the named individual would soon be leaving the company… The council told us they couldn’t change the name on the licence, as most other councils have done, and that we would instead have to apply for a new one.”

Meanwhile, Uber’s battle to overturn the London ban is ongoing, and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has said that the process to reach a final decision could go on for a number of years.

One thing is for sure, Uber will not win any support based on its reputation after the recent revelation that executives from the company had tried to cover up a data breach that impacted up to 57 million people by bribing the hackers. For some this will be an indelible black mark against the company, with many professionals in the security industry left angry.