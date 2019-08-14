IET Wins Gov’t Contract to Design, Launch Umbrella “UK Cyber Security Council”

IET wins deal following December RFP

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has won a competition to design and deliver a new UK Cyber Security Council.

The decision to appoint the IET was announced today by cyber security minister Nigel Adams, following a December 2018 Request for Proposals.

The government has committed to make an initial £2.5 million available from the National Cyber Security Programme to launch the new, independent UK Cyber Security Council, which will act as an umbrella body for the industry.

What is the UK Cyber Security Council?

The new entity’s four key mandates will be:

“To create a defined list of certifications and an easy to understand framework

of how they all link together and what capabilities they convey, building on

the career pathways work undertaken already.

of how they all link together and what capabilities they convey, building on the career pathways work undertaken already. “Create a new code of ethics for cyber security professionals across all

specialisms.

“Develop and administer a Royal Chartered Status for cyber security professionals to aspire to.

“Develop a robust roadmap for the Council becoming self-sustaining and fully independent of government.

Simon Edwards, IET Director of Governance and External Engagement, said: “With cyber skills shortages already emerging at every level, we are committed to working with the Government and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on delivering the rapid, yet capable development of specialist cyber skills to meet the growing needs of the industry, manage risk and secure the next generation of talent.”

Third Funding Round Launched

The news came as the government launched its third round of funding through the Cyber Skills Immediate Impact Fund (CSIIF).

The Fund aims to increase the number and diversity of people entering the cyber security profession. Training providers can bid for up to £100,000 to work with employers and design training programmes which retrain a diverse range of people for a career in cybersecurity. It has a September 27 deadline.

Cyber Security Minister Nigel Adams said: “The UK is a world leader in tackling cyber attacks but we must make sure we continue to develop the talent we need to protect the public and business online. This latest round of funding demonstrates our commitment to make sure the UK’s cyber security industry has a skilled and diverse workforce and, through our new Cyber Security Council, there are clear paths for those wishing to join the profession.”