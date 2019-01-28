Boardroom Back to Home

Brexit May Have Stalled £27 Billion of UK IT Projects

Increase / Decrease text size
UK IT projects
Previous ArticleData Protection Day: Government Announces Hardware Security Push
Next ArticleDropbox Buys HelloSign for $230 Million in Cash

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

NVIDIA CEO: “Extraordinary, Unusually Turbulent, Disappointing” Q4
37 mins ago
UK Police Conduct Fresh Wave of DDoS Raids
4 hours ago
Bluetooth 5.1 Can Achieve Centimeter-Level Accuracy
5 hours ago
Dropbox Buys HelloSign for $230 Million in Cash
6 hours ago
Brexit May Have Stalled £27 Billion of UK IT Projects
7 hours ago
Data Protection Day: Government Announces Hardware Security Push
8 hours ago
Oracle: Google Wants “Unfettered Ability to Copy Original, Valuable Work”
9 hours ago
How Kubernetes is Fuelling Demand for Artificial Intelligence
3 days ago
Amazon WorkLink: Create a Self-Destructing Copy of Your Web Content
3 days ago
A New Era for Enterprise Open Source Use in 2019
3 days ago
Microsoft Office 365 Outage: Day Two as Enterprise User Grumbles Grow
3 days ago
Why the Linux Foundation’s New Project May Prove Transformative
3 days ago
Microsoft Buys Open Source PostgreSQL Pioneer Citus Data
4 days ago
MoJ Calls In Atos CEO Over Courts IT Outage
4 days ago
Seven Out of Every Ten Open Vulnerabilities Belong to Just Three Vendors
4 days ago
Microsoft Office 365 Down (Again): Mailbox Database Infrastructure Blamed
4 days ago