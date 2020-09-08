UK Tech Jobs: Vacancies Booming, Says Tech Nation. Here’s What’s Hot

“We have only seen the tech recruitment market slow for permanent positions. But even here, things are starting to pick up again…”

Jobs in the tech sector are booming despite most sectors still reeling from the pandemic, with over 90,000 new job vacancies a week being advertised in the industry across the UK. And according to government-funded think tank Tech Nation, the number of advertised tech vacancies increased by 36 percent between June and August.

“The UK’s tech sector has been more insulated from the impact of Covid-19 as it played a pivotal role in moving the work forces en-masse to remote working” said Bev White, CEO of recruitment firm Harvey Nash Group, to Computer Business Review.

According to Tech Nation, the most sought after skills include

Engineering

.net

Javascript

Java

C++

Data

SQL

Python

Amazon Web Service

Client

The Tech Sector is Booming

Tech Nation’s Jobs and Skills report 2020 revealed that even in 2019, 19 percent of job vacancies in the UK were in the technology industry.

Even outside of main employment hubs like London and Manchester, technology jobs still top the bill, taking up 23-26 percent of employment opportunities in Cambridge, Edinburgh, Reading and Belfast: “We have only seen the tech recruitment market slow for permanent positions” said Harvey Nash’s CEO Bev White.

“But even here, things are starting to pick-up again, particularly for software developers, help desk advisors, cloud architects and cyber security specialists”.

According to the report, software developers are among the five most sought-after roles within the UK — with advertised roles averaging out at £62,500.

Will the Momentum Continue?

Future prospects for job seekers in the sector look positive.

Bev White alluded to Harvey Nash’s and KPMG‘s forthcoming annual CIO survey, which shows that “the majority of the UK’s tech leaders are either increasing or retaining their staff over the year ahead, with 82 percent of IT leaders in the UK expecting their technology headcount to increase or stay the same.

“Skills that are in most demand are cyber security, architecture, organisational change, and cloud. Furthermore, our research has found that the UK’s tech leaders are also hiring across the country, with more IT leaders in the North West, in technology hubs such as Manchester, planning to increase their technology headcount over the next year than in London. Both of these cities expect to recruit for more technology roles than the UK average” White concluded.