Technology Driven Research Projects in 13 UK Universities Awarded £76 Million

Research projects in 13 universities across the UK have been awarded £76 million in government funding to expanded technology driven projects.

The projects range from automation programmes that respond to different spoken languages to investigations into how AI and big data can be used to enhance the aural experience of audiences.

Five university projects have collectively received £37.5 million out of the £76 million awarded to the 13 UK universities as part of the Expanding Excellence in Research Fund.

1/ University of Newcastle

This project will be receiving £8,000,000 for its ‘Hub for Biotechnology in the Built Environment’ project which will look to create a new generation of buildings that are responsive to the environment, consume their own waste and benefit human health.

2/ University of Lancaster

The project ‘Imagination Lancaster’ will investigate how societal factors like education and policy can lead to new innovations to help address challenges of tomorrow and create new products and services, with a focus on the design and how these can best support people. This project was awarded £7,636,606.

3/ University of Greenwich

The university’s project called ‘Natural Resources Institute’ will address food and nutrition security in less developed countries, particularly in Africa. The project will adopt a food systems approach and will focus on climate change, sustainable agriculture, food loss and waste and nutrition. This project was awarded £7,636,606.

4/ Open University

The Open University will get £6,737,350 in order to answer questions relating to space exploration. They will attempt to boost our understanding of extra-terrestrial environments and potential life, and consider how the private sector and smaller nations can address space governance through ensuring environmental sustainability of missions.

5/ Centre for Fine Print Research

The centre will use its £7,718,713 to further boost its knowledge of 19th century printing and fabrication to develop new products such as prototypes of ancient artefacts using 3D printing. The work will enable more research to be conducted due to making replicas of ancient artefacts available.

UK Research and Innovation Chief Executive, Professor Sir Mark Walport commented in a release that: “The Expanding Excellence in England Fund reflects UKRI’s vision to enhance academic excellence, foster collaboration and increase access to new technologies. The first research units awarded this funding demonstrate the breadth and diversity of talent in UKRI’s portfolio, from astrobiology through to forensic linguistics and climate change, and our commitment to tackling important research questions in a changing world.”