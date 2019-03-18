UKCloud Wins £25 Million funding from Cisco Partner

“With unique requirements and extremely diverse operations, digital technology deployed in the sector has to meet the highest standards of security and reliability.”

Privately owned, public sector-focussed UKCloud has secured £25 million in investment from Cisco strategic collaborator funding group Digital Alpha Advisors.

London-based UKCloud was founded in 2011 and focuses on public sector contracts providing cloud services for UK governmental bodies such as the Ministry of Justice, the Cabinet Office and Genomics England.

Importantly due to the nature of its clients all of UKCloud’s infrastructure is hosted within secure, UK-based Crown Hosting services facilities. Currently its partner programme works with over 300 partners that deliver services such as system integration, MSP and software-as-a-service offering to public sector organisations.

Simon Hansford, CEO UKCloud stated in a release: “The investment from Digital Alpha demonstrates their confidence in our differentiated business model and gives us tremendous potential to scale, accelerate our growth in the UK public sector saving taxpayer money and driving better insights for decades to come.”

“Importantly our alignment with Cisco is a force multiplier, enabling our product development and helping us further differentiate from our competitors enabling us to accelerate our investment in sales, marketing, customer experience and new markets.”

UKCloud and Digital Alpha Investment Strengthens Cisco

The £25 million investment from Digital Alpha will be used by UKCloud to expand their existing teams working on their multi-cloud platform as well as increasing the strength of the underlying technology of the platform.

A key part of the investment is a strengthening of Cisco’s involvement with both organisations. Currently American multinational Cisco Systems is in a strategic collaboration agreement with Digital Alpha that gives the funding group privileged access to the Cisco’s pipeline of commercial activities that require equity financing.

While for UKCloud, Cisco were one of their first alliance partners who help develop some of the data centre technology on which UKCloud’s platform is reliant.

Scot Gardner, Chief Executive for Cisco UK commented that: “We believe that in collaborating with UKCloud to deliver leading cloud technology solutions, we have the ability to help enable real transformation of essential government services.

“With unique requirements and extremely diverse operations, digital technology deployed in the sector has to meet the highest standards of security and reliability. Cisco and UKCloud have developed a strong working relationship with the aim of helping to support the UK’s digitisation plans with meaningful business transformation.”