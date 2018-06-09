EXCLUSIVE: London Underground Mobile Network Tender Opens

It’s actually happening: London Underground 4G tender opens today, closes July 6.

It’s the engineering challenge of a generation – getting full 4G connectivity down in the narrow, Victorian-era confines of the London Underground.

Today tube operator Transport for London (TfL) finally put the eagerly awaited project out to tender, with a closing date for competitive submissions of July 6, 2018.

The contract winner will secure a 20-year concession.

They will have to provide “neutral host mobile coverage” (shared infrastructure that all mobile network operators can access) in the tunnels, stations and platforms of the London Underground, many of which date back to the late 1800s.

Fibre Optic Network

They will also need to deliver a commercial fibre optic network “utilising certain TfL assets”; use TfL’s streetscape assets (like lighting columns) to help deploy radio coverage and provide a public Wi-Fi service “in certain TfL stations”.

The request for proposals was published online this morning.

No contract figure was specified. Computer Business Review has contacted TfL’s press office for comment.

The invitation says: “TfL wishes to enter into a concession agreement… through investment in and operation of a public communication network to create a long term revenue generating opportunity, the benefit of which will be shared between the concessionaire, TfL and others providing assets.”

Other Opportunities

The winning concessionaire may also have to provide support for the Emergency Services Network. They may also have to lay more fibre in a scheme funded by the the Department of Digital Culture Media and Sport’s Local Full Fibre Network (LFFN).

The tender winner faces a challenging task: there is no space to put normal masts and the electronics will need to be resilient to damp and extensive dust, including corrosive brake dust. They will also face a huge logistical challenge of putting the infrastructure in place even as the Underground runs ever later and at weekends, through the night.

The narrowness and depth of the tunnels will also prove an obstacle.

Earlier trials of a 4G system on the Waterloo and City line were conducted by O2 and Vodafone but only between Waterloo and Bank.

Industry experts say the infrastructure is likely to include a system of fibre-connected data centres that will function as base-station “hotels”.