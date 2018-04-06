Is Unisys’ new IoT Device Barking Mad?

Unisys aims to make travel less stressful for pet owners and their animals.

UK-based Unisys describes itself as building “high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses on Earth.”

And, well, pets.

The company’s new “‘Digi-Pet’ Internet of Things (IoT) device has been developed specifically for pet owners hoping to travel with their beloved animals.

The solution uses IoT smart sensors attached to the pets carry case, then analyses key metrics such as temperature, oxygen levels and heating.

The sensors then feed the relevant information back to pet owners, by connecting with their smartphones or other devices and automatically alert them if anything needs to change.

New IoT Device is Barking…

With Pet Travel having revealed that 20 percent of pet owners like to talk to their animals, Unisys is also allowing owners to also ‘talk’ to their pets.

“We are emotionally attached to our pets and it can be distressing to be separated from them when traveling by air,” said Venkatesh Pazhyanur, senior industry director of Freight Solutions for Unisys.

“Large pets – whether accompanied or not – must travel in the cargo hold. Digi-Pet uses IoT sensors to provide pet owners with full visibility of their pet’s comfort and the environmental conditions, as well as enabling them to talk to their pet – calming both the pet and owner.”

The product has been released after United Airlines suspending its pet cargo service, PetSafe in the wake of a string of high profile pet deaths.

“We are deeply committed to the safety and comfort of the animals and pets in our care,” it said in a statement last montj. “We are conducting a thorough and systematic review of our program for pets that travel in the cargo compartment to make improvements that will ensure the best possible experience for our customers and their pets.”

The Internet of Dogs

“Unisys Digi-Pet uses innovative IoT technology to enable air carriers to offer niche pet travel services, allowing them to enter and capture a high yield growing market while improving customer experience and loyalty as pet owners don’t need to find specialised pet or other transport modes for their needs,” said Pazhyanur.

The solution is part of Digistics, digital logistics solutions for air cargo carriers, aiming to transport pets in a much safer and practical way than ever before.