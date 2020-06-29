University of California: We Paid a £1 Million Ransom

Data encrypted was “important… to the public good.”

The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) says it paid cybercriminals $1.14 million (£1 million) to decrypt a “limited number of servers” in its School of Medicine that were hit by a Netwalker ransomware attack this month.

The University said Sunday that the data encrypted was “important to some of the academic work we pursue as a university serving the public good.

It added: “We therefore made the difficult decision to pay… for a tool to unlock the encrypted data and the return of the data they obtained.”

The University – which has 10 campuses around California — was hit by the ransomware attack on June 1. It said that it had “successfully isolated the incident from the core UCSF network… We believe that the malware encrypted our servers opportunistically, with no particular area being targeted.”

This University, which had an operating budget of $39.8 billion in 2019-20, was earlier reported by Bloomberg to be conducting clinical trials of potential COVID-19 treatments, as well as coronavirus antibody testing. It was not immediately clear if servers relating to this work were hit in the attack.

It isn’t entirely clear how the threat actors behind the Netwalker ransomware campaign gain an initial foothold into the networks they target, says Sophos, which “stumbled upon” a cache of tools used by the cybercriminals in late May. The British security firm added: “There are hints they take advantage of well-known, heavily publicized vulnerabilities in widely used, outdated server software (such as Tomcat or Weblogic) or weak RDP passwords.”