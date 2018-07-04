Utilitywise Joins Forces with Vodafone and Dell for IoT Energy Platform

Companies’ sales teams taking product to market together

Energy and water cost management consultancy Utilitywise has joined forces with Vodafone and Dell to create an Internet of Things (IoT) energy platform.

The platform, running on software developed by Utilitywise, allows businesses to evaluate all of their energy outputs, such as lighting, heating, and ventilation, from multiple sites and buildings via a single, integrated hub.

The companies claim that the platform will make it easier for facility and property managers to assess where energy is being wasted.

“They can then react accordingly to save their businesses money. [It] can also eliminate the need for expensive data software licences and maintenance agreements that are regularly part of existing building management systems,” they said in a release.

Utilitywise and Vodafone sales teams are collaborating on a joint go-to-market strategy, they said.

Utility services brokerage Utilitywise was founded in 2006 in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear and listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) market in 2012.

Businesses who have worked with Utilitywise include Stansted Airport, Iceland, British Gas and DAF to name but a few.

Stefano Gastaut, Director of IoT at Vodafone said: “IoT is helping to create smarter buildings and to change the level of control and insight companies can get about their energy performance.”

Within this development, it builds on two key trends in the power sector; adoption of IoT technology and migration of energy as a service (EaaS).

Suppliers are already taking to the EaaS approach with suppliers such as Danish power company Ørsted bringing business models for large energy users.

Dermot O’Connell, VP & GM of OEM and IoT Solutions at Dell highlighted Vodafone entering the building and energy services sector as a “bold move”.

O’Connell added: “With this unique combination we have the ability to reduce energy consumption bills for thousands of UK businesses by combining Dell EMC’s advanced infrastructure solutions – which are ideal for connecting systems like legacy building management commonly referred to as Operations Technology – to state of the art connectivity from Vodafone and advanced data ingestion and analytics from Utilitywise.”