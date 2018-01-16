Veeam spends $43m to boost AWS backup & data recovery

Veeam will utilise N2WS’ integrate data protection knowledge on AWS workloads for its Availability Platform.

Veeam has struck a takeover deal to boost its cloud-centred enterprise availability for AWS workloads. Veeam shook hands on a $42.5m all-cash buyout of N2WS, an Iaas data protection firm specialising in disaster recovery solutions with Amazon cloud.

As part of the deal, N2WS will continue to exist as a standalone organisation with its main offices in Edinburgh, UK as well as premises in Florida, US and Haifa, Israel. Jason Judge will stay as CEO of the business and all teams are to stay intact. Cloud-native enterprise backup specialists at N2WS are poised to strengthen Veeam’s ability to protect AWS deployments for business.

Iaas is the fastest-growing cloud segment, with the market set to hit $88bn by 2022. Big hitter AWS leads the sector, standing astride 44.2% of the market, according to the latest figures from Gartner. Companies across the board are demanding improved data protection guarantees to reduce costly downtime.

“As enterprises look to migrate more workloads to the public cloud, having a robust and intuitive data protection and Availability solution is imperative,” said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President at Veeam.

“By combining Veeam’s industry-leading capabilities in protecting virtual, physical and cloud environments with N2WS’ leadership in AWS data protection, we have a strong solution to deliver on the needs of the digital enterprise.

The collaboration, which will see N2WS keep its trading name and adopt the label “A Veeam Company”, will enable Veeam to utilise the junior firm’s integrated data protection R&D on AWS workloads for its Availability Platform. In turn, N2WS will tap Veeam for its expertise in data protection for virtual and physical environments.

Jason Judge, CEO at N2WS said: “We will further accelerate our rapid growth and the development of our top-rated solutions by leveraging the world-class team that Veeam has established. We also look forward to assisting Veeam customers explore their public cloud strategies with our years of innovation in public cloud storage.”

Existing Veeam customers can expect a package of incentives for Cloud Protection Manager (CPM) from N2WS.