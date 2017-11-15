Theresa May pledges to double tech visas – but will it stop the Brexit talent exodus?

UK Government doubles visa numbers ahead of Brexit to keep overseas talent.

The UK aims to keep tech talent flooding through the boarder by doubling the amount of Visa’s granted to skilled workers outside the country.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor Philip Hammond will meet with digital businesses and innovators from across the country today, to outline various actions the government intends to make to support the growing tech sector.

The amount of Visa’s available to skilled workers outside the UK will increase to 2,000 in a bid to ensure the UK remains competitive in the industry post-Brexit.

Doubling the amount of Visa’s coincides with a £21m investment to expanding the tech sector, furthering the UK’s commitment to the industry.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Our digital tech sector is

one of the UK’s fastest-growing industries, and is supporting talent, boosting productivity, and creating hundreds of thousands of good, high-skilled jobs up and down the country.

“Helping our world-class entrepreneurs and innovators to succeed is how we lay the foundations for our prosperity and build an economy fit for the future.

“Technology is at the heart of our modern Industrial Strategy, and we will continue to invest in the best new innovations and ideas, in the brightest and best talent, and in revolutionary digital infrastructure.”

In a bid to ensure organisations utilise the opportunity of expanded visas, the Home Office will assess how it can work effectively with organisations around the UK, to encourage the take up of more visas outside London.

Furthermore, the Home Secretary will meet up with experts in the field to ensure visa processes are carried out as efficiently as possible.

Brent Hoberman, Co-Founder and Chairman of Founders Forum, said: “I welcome the UK Government’s recognition of the importance and positive impact of the tech sector. These measures announced today will help reinforce the UK’s European leadership in technology and entrepreneurship.”

In the past the digital sector has voice concerns over looming Brexit, particularly around ending free movement and it potentially threatening London’s developing technology sector.

Companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon have already announced plans to expand in the UK’s capital post Brexit Vote. However, to ensure the companies of Silicon Valley keep competitive they must have the most skilled workers.

With many of them employing workers from around the world, Brexit could hinder recruitment in the UK and halt progress in the UK tech sector.

May said: “As we prepare to leave the European Union, I am clear that Britain will remain open for business. That means Government doing all it can to secure a strong future for our thriving tech sector and ensure people in all corners of our nation share in the benefits of its success.”