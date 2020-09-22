October’s Virtual CIO Symposium Speakers, Agenda Announced

Three leading CIOs share their unique insights and journeys at our Virtual CIO Symposium on Thursday 15 October.

New Statesman Media Group’s Virtual CIO Symposium on Thursday 15 October will feature European CIO leaders managing thousands of technology staff and billions of pounds of IT and innovation investment.

Fellow CIOs, CTOs, digital leaders and technology executives are invited to register and hear from Met Office CIO Charles Ewen, Equinor (fka Statoil) CIO Åshild Hanne Larsen, and Philip Morris International CTO and CIO Michael Voegele.

New Statesman Media Group’s Virtual CIO Symposium will be supported by cyber experts Darktrace.

The leading CIOs will be sharing their experiences, insights, innovations, opportunities and challenges with New Statesman Media Group journalists.

Virtual CIO Symposium speakers

Philip Morris CTO and CIO Michael Voegele, who joined from his role as Adidas CIO at the start of 2019, will discuss digital transformation at one of the world’s biggest manufacturing organisations, and how the technology function is helping PMI on its mission of delivering a smoke-free future by pivoting the 173-year-old company’s business away from combustible tobacco products.

Equinor CIO Åshild Hanne Larsen was named CIO of the Year Europe at the end of 2019 by an independent jury, and will share her leadership lessons, the Norwegian energy giant’s digital transformation and data innovation journey, responding to Covid-19, and why the coronavirus crisis has pushed tech and IT even further up the business agenda.

Charles Ewen is Director of Technology and CIO at the Met Office and will be in conversation with CBR reporter Claudia Glover. Ewen works closely with the Met’s science teams on the organisation’s High Performance Computing capability and mass storage systems – and is responsible for delivering cutting-edge IT to improve the quality of forecast services and increasingly to make those services accessible and effective for customers and the public.

Virtual CIO Symposium agenda

1.30pm – 2pm

Welcome in Exhibition Hall and Networking Area

Video introduction by Edward Qualtrough, New Statesman Media Group Technology Editor

2pm

Philip Morris International CIO Michael Voegele interview

2.40pm

Equinor CIO Åshild Hanne Larsen interview

3.20pm – 3.30pm

Virtual CIO Symposium partner presentation

3.40pm – 4pm

Break

4pm

CIO speaker, tbc

4.40pm

Met Office CIO Charles Ewen interview

Delegates at the Virtual CIO Symposium will be able to engage with presentations on the main stage, and with each other in Q&As with the speakers, sponsors, and their peers in virtual chats and private conversations.​

New Statesman Media Group Technology Editor Edward Qualtrough said: “Following on from the success of the April 2020 Virtual CIO Symposium, it will be a privilege to welcome European CIO leaders based in Switzerland, Norway and the UK at our successor event on Thursday 15 October.

“Overseeing large teams, digital transformation agendas and significant levels of IT innovation investment, we look forward to providing a platform for Philip Morris CTO Michael Voegele, Equinor CIO Åshild Hanne Larsen, and Met Office CIO Charles Ewen to share their insights with our audiences.

“We look forward to welcoming you on Thursday 15 October and hope you are able to engage with and learn from our expert speakers and each other.”

Previous speakers at New Statesman Media Group executive technology events in 2020 include Sainsbury’s CIO Phil Jordan, Parliamentary Digital Service CIO Tracey Jessup, Northumbrian Water CIO Nigel Watson, Johnson Matthey CIO Paul Coby, British Army CIO Major General Jonathon Cole, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Chief Digital and Information Officer Karl Hoods, British Red Cross CIO Rosie Slater-Carr, and SSE Energy Services CIO Philip Clayson.