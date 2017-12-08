VMware and Carbon Black forge data centre security alliance

The alliance is set to provide a platform that will allow organisations to leverage automated threat detection.

VMware and Carbon Black are partnering to close ranks against data centre cyberattacks, each leveraging the capabilities of the other to enhance their own.

By working closely together, the companies are intending to provide organisations with security capabilities that significantly reduce attack surfaces.

Carbon Black is providing its Cb Defense product for threat detection, while VMware will bring its AppDefense into the mix to protect data centre applications.

This joint platform will arm security operatives within organisations with automated threat detection capabilities, a tech advancement that the security industry is widely pursuing. Organisations will be able to gain access to the new security offering as soon as February 2018.

This joint initiative is a major announcement for the two companies, but it is not the first sign of them working together in an alliance. Earlier in 2017 the companies began working together when the Carbon Black Predictive Security Cloud was made available to users of AppDefense.

Patrick Morley, CEO of Carbon Black, said: “Cloud and virtualisation provides enterprises with new security opportunities that go beyond traditional approaches… Carbon Black and VMware are uniquely capable of moving beyond point security solutions to give enterprises a more robust and holistic approach to securing mission critical applications running in the data center. We are looking forward to the opportunity to help businesses around the world running more than 60 million VMs achieve the highest levels of security.”

Automation has been a top trend in the security industry and in the tech industry more generally this year, with it becoming increasingly vital that organisations leverage it manage the crisis created by a lack of skilled professionals and the increase in attack volumes.

Tom Corn, senior vice president, Security Products at VMware, said: “Carbon Black and VMware will deliver a new model for security that marries complementary components, combined in ways that fully leverage the unique properties of virtualisation and cloud to help protect organisations that was previously not possible.”