VMware’s Cloud Pivot Paying Off, as SaaS Revenue Soars

VMware’s hybrid cloud subscription and SaaS recurring revenue grew approximately 40 percent year-over-year in the past quarter, the company reported Tuesday, with the segments to “to drive much of the future growth of the business.”

The numbers came in a Q3 earnings report late Tuesday, which revealed a company in rude good health, with revenue for the third quarter of $2.46 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year, and license revenue for Q3 hitting $974 million, up 10 percent.

For the full year VMware is projecting an increase in total revenue to $10.1 billion, up 12.5 percent.

VMware Earnings: More Kubernetes, Please

The software virtualisation firm is midway through a shakeup that includes plans to make vSphere (its server virtualisation set of products) a “Kubernetes native platform” in a decisive shift by the business.

It is calling that move – essentially the re-architecture of vSphere with Kubernetes as its control plane – “Project Pacific”.

Asked about progress on the project, CEO Pat Kelsinger said: “Maybe since Java, we’ve not seen a technology as important as Kubernetes.

“We’ve been working on Project Pacific now for several years and we really see this ability to combine containers and VMs in a consistent operating environment gives customers… security, scalability, compliance, agility and speed from containers for a new workload development.”

A beta release has been oversubscribed, he said, adding “we’re looking forward to the next major version of vSphere including these capabilities.”

Customer Wins

A strong quarter include customer wins with JPMorgan Chase increasing their VMware investments, with Lenovo and also Deutsche Telecom IT service provider, T-Systems, Millicom and NTT DOCOMO named; a strong telco showing that the company said came as customers look to 5G buildout.

“We continue to see traction and customer momentum in support of VMware’s vision to deliver a software architecture that enables any app, on any cloud, delivered to any device,” commented Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMware.

““We are thrilled to welcome Carbon Black to the VMware family, and we remain on track to close the acquisition of Pivotal by the end of the fiscal year.

Riffing on that acquisition to analysts on a conference call, he said: “We’re going to build security into the infrastructure, we’re going to build it into vSphere, we’re going to build it into NSX as we’ve been doing with microsegmentation, but further enhance it with Carbon Black.

“[We’re going to] build it directly into Workspace ONE and really bring security and management together into a client offering and we’re going to tie that together with an end-to-end set of cloud analytics.”