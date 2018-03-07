VMware looks to simplify multi cloud adoption

VMware Cloud on AWS finally arrives in Europe.

VMware has expanded its cloud services portfolio to help customers with the management of a multi cloud environment.

An increasingly hot topic in the cloud market, multi cloud consumption has become a common sight among enterprises looking to pick and choose where their applications and data lie, rather than placing all their proverbial eggs in one basket. So common is it that VMware estimates that nearly two-thirds of the industry will use two or more cloud service providers in addition to their on-premises data centre.

Given that this is such a hot topic, and that there’s the inevitable issues associated with operating multiple clouds, VMware has decided to step in with some solutions.

In addition to the expansion of the VMware Cost Insight Service, which can now give detailed assessments for migrating workloads to VMware Cloud on AWS, the virtualisation company has also introduced a Log Intelligence Service.

The Log Intelligence Service is said to offer “deep operational insights” into VMware-based data centres and VMware Cloud on AWS. The idea of it is to provide IT troubleshooting and a centralised log management system across multiple clouds. The company says that it uses machine learning algorithms and real-time log analytics to scan for anomalies in data centre and cloud environments.

VMware’s push for multi cloud dominance has also been boosted by its Hybrid Cloud Extension Service for Private Cloud. The SaaS offering is said to provide application mobility and “infrastructure hybridity” across different vSphere versions both on-prem and in the cloud.

Wavefront has been expanded to include VMware Cloud on AWS and another 45 integrations across things like GCP, Chef, GitHub, Spark and many more. The metrics monitoring and analytics platform also now supports Kubernetes in Pivotal Container Service, as well as Pivotal Cloud Foundry and apps running on the virtualisation company’s private clouds.

As many of you may have noted, lots of the announcements include VMware Cloud on AWS. That may be because this offering has now launched in Europe from the AWS EU Region, which is in London.

“The need to support a complex set of new and existing applications is driving cloud adoption, and the needs of the applications are driving cloud decisions,” said Raghu Raghuram, chief operating officer, Products and Cloud Services, VMware.

“VMware Cloud gives customers unprecedented flexibility to develop any type of application, deploy these apps to any cloud, and deliver them to any device while leveraging a consistent infrastructure across clouds and a consistent set of operations across any cloud.”