Vmware ‘no-brainer’ integrates vRealize Suite & Cloud Foundation to ease hybrid migration woes

In a move to enhance its Cloud Foundation, VMware is integrating cloud management capabilities that were once only available as add-ons.

The implementation of these new capabilities is set to streamline the process customers go through to achieve hybrid cloud migration. With the new capabilities in place, customers will benefit from a flexible, common infrastructure.

Another streamlining effect of the new 2.3 version is the fact that it brings management to storage, application services and compute as well, providing the customer with all-encompassing control.

John Gilmartin, vice president and general manager, Integrated Systems Business Unit, VMware, said: “VMware Cloud Foundation 2.3 will be a leap forward in delivering on our promise of providing customers with the simplest path to the hybrid cloud.”

This latest iteration of the Cloud Foundation also provide the opportunity for automated deployment, with the vRealize offerings, including Automation, brought on board.

“Since introducing VMware Cloud Foundation in 2016, our customers have consistently purchased and deployed vRealize Automation alongside the platform for automated delivery of application and infrastructure services. It was a no-brainer for us to integrate VMware Cloud Foundation and the vRealize Suite to automate the deployment and configuration of cloud management services to accelerate customer time to market,” said Gilmartin.

The company has worked with a number of major partners in the past year, including Dell EMC, CenturyLink, Hitachi Vantara, Fujitsu, Intel and Rackspace, marking the popularity of the company’s offerings. VMware is at the root of work at Rackspace, driving the Rackspace Private Cloud.

In a post from the company regarding the launch, the company said: “Expanding VMware Cloud Foundation to include cloud management functionality will provide enterprises with a hybrid cloud platform featuring a consistent operational model and the freedom to run traditional or cloud-native applications without re-writing them.”