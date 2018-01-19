Enterprise IT Back to Home

WhatsApp Business App lands in UK

Increase / Decrease text size
WhatsApp Business App lands in UK - Computer Business Review
Previous ArticleWinter Olympics Cyber Attack Vulnerabilities
Next ArticleGoogle eyes Chinese market with Tencent patent deal

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Google eyes Chinese market with Tencent patent deal
2 hours ago
WhatsApp Business App lands in UK
2 hours ago
Winter Olympics Cyber Attack Vulnerabilities
2 hours ago
EU approves Qualcomm $47bn bid for NXP
2 hours ago
SoftBank closes deal with Uber to make it largest shareholder
2 hours ago
Slack arrives on Linux with a snap
2 hours ago
Salesforce, IBM sing each other’s praises in latest AI & cloud push
3 hours ago
Global public cloud spend to hit $160 billion in 2018
3 hours ago
IBM revenue breaks losing streak, but shares still fall
8 hours ago
IoT: Connecting the Dots
24 hours ago
EU markets watchdog stands guard as cryptocurrency concerns grow
24 hours ago
7 Skills Every DevOps Engineer Must Have
24 hours ago
Vodafone, CityFibre to debut full-fibre broadband in Milton Keynes
1 day ago
Hackers cast out 300% more phishing attacks via messages
1 day ago
9 in 10 look forward to managing AI robot co-workers
1 day ago
Data moves: 60% opt for off-prem cloud and Iaas services
1 day ago