Why shareholder value should be key driver of tech strategy

New book offers valuable advice for non-technical CEOs

CEOs need to view tech investments through the lens of the value they provide to shareholders, says a CTO who has authored a new book on making the most of your IT investments.

Speaking to Tech Monitor, Andrew Hampshire, pictured above, says that in his work as CTO for asset management firm Gresham House, he frequently meets CEOs who are frustrated by their inability to advance their organisations through technology, which they often attribute to their own lack of tech-savvy skills.

Hampshire has penned the book, Creating Value Through Technology, to help offer advice to business leaders to look from the perspective of shareholder value rather than through a technology lens.

He tells Tech Monitor associate editor Cristina Lago that shareholder value can include financial and non-financial aspects of business.

“Clearly valuation is based on profit, revenue, cash or debt. But it also factors [in] other considerations… like brand, reputation, market positioning or your unique selling proposition,” he says.

Read the full interview on Tech Monitor.