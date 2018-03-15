Will Schneider Electric tech Spur fans to fill the seats at the new Tottenham stadium?

Can the enhancements from Schneider Electric give Spurs’ new ground the spark it needs to fill the 62,000 seats?

Energy management company, Schneider Electric has been selected to carry out a long-term contract with Tottenham Hotspur as Stadium Manager Supplier for the club’s new stadium.

The North London stadium is set to open later this year, with the latest innovations of technology embedded in the grounds. Schneider Electric will help carry out the project, supplying power to the stadium and integrating new systems.

Schneider’s integrated systems will help boost the stadium’s energy and operational efficiency, in addition to supporting daily operations within the venue. The aim of the project is to enhance the customer experience, in what was not a favoured move for Spurs fans, in a bid to fill the seats as Spurs kick off.

The energy management supplier will embed its EcoStruxure Platform, which connects Operations Technology with the IT infrastructure platforms in the stadium. By doing so, the new stadium will be able to take advantage of connected products and software that are in the grounds.

Additionally the platform will provide real-time analytics, which will monitor the systems for preventative maintenance and personalise visitor experience, including temperature and lighting conditions.

Matthew Collecott, Director of Operations, Tottenham Hotspur said: “Schneider Electric is a leading provider of energy and building management systems and we are delighted to announce its role in the stadium project. We have the upmost confidence in its ability to deliver a best-in-class energy management system, which will power one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the world.”

Spurs’ new stadium will be monitored by Schneider Electric’s field services bureau, which its Building Analytics Software will carry out system checks every five minutes equating to 60,000 checks every hour. Extensive support from Schneider experts will also be provided onsite during potentially busier periods for the stadium, such as match days, to monitor the stadium’s power infrastructure.

“We are delighted to partner with Tottenham Hotspur to create one of the world’s most compelling venues for sport and entertainment,” Mike Hughes, UK Zone President of Schneider Electric, said. “By embracing digitisation and automation, the stresses associated with hosting and attending live events can be alleviated. Together, we will develop a next-generation customer experience for sports fans; one that is only achievable with the latest technology.”