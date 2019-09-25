Microsoft: We’ve Fixed Issue of Windows 10 Slurping CPU

Users should install the latest servicing stack update first…

Microsoft today said the latest Windows 10 update fixes a issue that’s been plaguing a number of users: apparently random spikes in CPU usage.

The update “addresses an issue that causes excessive CPU usage when users switch applications or hover over the taskbar”, Microsoft said in a short note, patching a gremlin for users that triggered widespread complaints.

KB4516077 (OS Build 17763.774), pushed out Tuesday, applies to Windows 10, version 1809; Windows Server version 1809; Windows Server 2019, all versions. It fixes a range of bugs including one that causes unnecessary restart requests on servers.

Windows 10 Update Issue: Fixes and Glitches

The latest update is not without its own known issues, Redmond admitted, saying: “We are investigating reports that a small number of devices may startup to a black screen during the first logon after installing updates.”

Those facing this Windows 10 update issue should press Ctrl+Alt+Delete,then hit the power button > restart. After restarting the issue should not happen again. Microsoft promised to tackle this particular issue in an upcoming release.

Any device running Windows 10 configured to receive updates automatically from Windows Update, including Enterprise and Pro editions, will be offered the latest Windows 10 feature update based on device compatibility and Windows Update for Business deferral policy. This doesn’t apply to long-term servicing editions.

Redmond strongly recommends users install the latest servicing stack update (SSU) for your OS before installing the latest cumulative update (LCU). SSUs improve the reliability of the update process to mitigate potential issues.