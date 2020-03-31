Cyber Security Back to Home

Beware of “Zoom Bombing”: Corporates at Risk of Malware, Unexpected Porn

Increase / Decrease text size
zoom bombing
Previous ArticleAvoiding DR and High Availability Pitfalls in the Hybrid Cloud
Next ArticleChina to Roll Out Temperature-Taking Infrared Cameras

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

China to Roll Out Temperature-Taking Infrared Cameras
30 mins ago
Beware of “Zoom Bombing”: Corporates at Risk of Malware, Unexpected Porn
5 hours ago
Avoiding DR and High Availability Pitfalls in the Hybrid Cloud
8 hours ago
What Supermicro Did Next
10 hours ago
UK Satellite Firm OneWeb Files for Bankruptcy, Blames COVID-19
23 hours ago
Five Questions with… Paul Farrington, CTO, EMEA Veracode
1 day ago
Businesses are Ditching Banking Applications over Snail’s Pace KYC
1 day ago
BT Confirms that it’s Providing Gov’t with Mobile Location Data
1 day ago
COVID-19 is Shaking up the Digital Landscape: Not Everyone Will Be a Winner
1 day ago
A Central Bank Digital Currency? The Bank of England Ponders Proposal
1 day ago
HPE Joins Dell in Pointing Finger at Western Digital over SSD Death Bug
4 days ago
White Hats, Security Firms Step Up to Tackle COVID-19 Scams
4 days ago
Government Delays £125m IT Procurement, Blames Pandemic
4 days ago
“We’ll Call You” – Gov’t Announces Support for Self-Employed, Questions Abound
5 days ago
Microsoft Pinches Telco Virtualisation Specialist from under AWS’s Nose
5 days ago
European Commission Warns Over Mercenary FDI Amid Pandemic
5 days ago