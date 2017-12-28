Big Data Back to Home

Why big data projects fail (and what you can do about it)

Increase / Decrease text size
By Darren Watkins, managing director for VIRTUS Data Centres
big data
Previous ArticleTop most pointless IoT devices of 2017
Next ArticleTop 2018 regulations not to forget about over Christmas

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Fintech in 2017: Brexit, Blockchain and Bitcoin
2 hours ago
Top 2018 regulations not to forget about over Christmas
4 hours ago
Why big data projects fail (and what you can do about it)
4 hours ago
Top most pointless IoT devices of 2017
23 hours ago
5 Things to Learn from 2017
1 day ago
Five ways to jump the skills gap in IoT
6 days ago
CBR Tech Quiz: The Year of 2017
6 days ago
Man City begins January transfer business early with new signing
6 days ago
How The Cyber Grinch Stole Christmas
6 days ago
Harnessing citizen sentiment in the digital age to deliver better public services
6 days ago
How Gloucestershire police force is fighting crime with SAS real-time analytics platform
7 days ago
Best last minute Christmas gifts for IT pros
7 days ago
Christmas set to unleash an avalanche of defunct IoT devices
1 week ago
Didi Chuxing targets AI and smart transport following $4bn funding round
1 week ago
Believe it or not: Magic Leap One AR set to arrive in ‘early 2018’
1 week ago
Met Office forecasts international expansion with digital platform partnerships
1 week ago