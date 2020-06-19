Cyber Security Back to Home

Cybersecurity, the Covid World, and a Brand New Local Authority

Increase / Decrease text size
By Tony Ellis, Service Director, ICT, Buckinghamshire Council
hycox, buckinghamshire council
Previous ArticleIntel Releases Cooper Lake Family, Bakes in Bfloat16
Next ArticleCEO Pushed Out as German Fintech Admits: €1.9 Billion is Missing from Our Balance Sheet

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

CEO Pushed Out as German Fintech Admits: €1.9 Billion is Missing from Our Balance Sheet
40 mins ago
Cybersecurity, the Covid World, and a Brand New Local Authority
3 hours ago
Intel Releases Cooper Lake Family, Bakes in Bfloat16
4 hours ago
The ICO is Concerned that Police Forces are Extracting Excessive Amounts of Data from Phones
1 day ago
How Did These Social Engineering Attacks Trick Aerospace Blue Chips Into Opening the Doors for Hackers?
1 day ago
GTP Protocol Is Creating Serious Vulnerabilities in 4G and 5G Networks
1 day ago
Gaining the Benefits of “Device as a Service”, Without Inheriting the Risks
2 days ago
Do Home Wi-Fi Solutions Still Cut It In a WFH World?
2 days ago
Scientists Are 3D Printing Synthetic Tissue Straight into the Body
2 days ago
T-Mobile Outage Whipped Conspiracy Theorists Into a Frenzy — Here’s What Really Happened
2 days ago
US Intelligence Agencies Are Failing on Basic Cybersecurity Measures, Warns Senator
3 days ago
British Army CIO, Parliamentary CIO to Lead Our Live Town Hall: Register Now
3 days ago
Linux 5.8 ‘Biggest Releases of All Time’ as 20 Percent of Repository Files Will Be Modified
3 days ago
Why Now is the Time to Digitally Transform Procurement
3 days ago
UK Increases Quantum Investment with Funding of 38 New Projects
3 days ago
Ministry of Justice to Spend £12 Million on Body Cameras for UK Prisons
3 days ago