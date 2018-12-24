Wishing Our Readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

Looking forward to 2019

Computer Business Review wishes all of our loyal readers a wonderful Christmas.

We will be back, bringing you the news, interviews and insight that count in 2019.

It has been a intriguing year, punctuated by myriad large-scale data breaches, tough new regulations like GDPR and NIS, and major acquisitions.

The technology we cover is evolving at a breath-taking pace and the capabilities it brings enterprises is ever more crucial to commercial success.

What is around the corner in 2019?

We see it as a year in which AI and machine learning will be truly democratised; Open Source’s midlife crisis will reach a zenith; lessons about Critical National Infrastructure security may be learned the hard way; and one of industry consolidation in semiconductors, DevOps and information security (expect some big deals).

We also see it as a year in which the power of technology to drive social and environmental – as well as commercial – transformation becomes more of a talking point: expect to read more about big data analytics in public policy making, a powerful environmental Internet-of-Things as sensors get ever cheaper and smaller and some breakthroughs in drug development, powered by Artificial Intelligence.

Looking back, we have enjoyed some fantastic interviews and events: our engagements with the CEOs of Mitel and Databricks, Founder of Mulesoft, and AWS’s blockbuster Re:Invent all stand out. Thank you to all our industry readers for your interest and invitations; keep them coming!

We’ve broken scores of stories, kept you abreast of major UK tenders and covered everything from autonomous troop carriers to emerging coding languages; subterranean sensors to cloud migrations and UK intelligence’s new found love of transparency. Expect more robust reporting in 2019.

The broader macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop shows every sign of being volatile in 2019. Enterprises wanting to sustain a competitive edge in a challenging climate will increasingly be looking to automate, streamline and personalise products.

Team Computer Business Review will keep you top of all the tools and techniques you need to stand out. We’ll be bringing you investigations, more interviews with industry leaders, including the B2B tech world’s emerging rock star C-suite; insight and analysis from peers; fast-paced reporting on industry earnings and much more.

Meanwhile, the mulled wine is brewing…

Wishing you Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Ed Targett (Editor).