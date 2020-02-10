A CBR Dining Club event for CISOs and other IT and security leaders

For too many organisations, security and data protection are treated as impediments, the cost of doing business counted in lost pounds, dollars and euros. With the proliferation of devices and an expansion of the IT estate, the sense that security is a necessary but unwelcome overhead has only solidified.

It’s time to flip this thinking on its head. And that’s we sought to do at a specially-convened CBR Dining Club, in association with Intel.

Setting the scene, Richard Curran, Security Officer at Intel, made the argument for security as an enabler and for the chief information security officer (CISO) as a business strategist. Today’s CISOs should be focused on outcomes not costs.

Security in the era of cloud economics is complex, noted Curran. It not only extends the edge; it demands that cloud service providers have a powerful story to tell when it comes to protecting the privacy of the data the propels businesses forward.

There are two key components to delivering security in 2020, argued Curran.

First is the adoption of a security by design philosophy. This means baking security into products and services and applying it to data at rest, data in transit, and data use.

Second, it requires collaboration not just between security vendors but between vendors and organisations and between organisations, too. By way of example of the vendor to vendor collaboration, Curran cited the Confidential Computing Consortium, a coming together of some of the leading technology players including Intel, Alibaba, IBM, Arm, Baidu, Google Cloud and Microsoft launched in August 2019.

‘Company Confidential: Reimagining Security as a Business Enabler’, a CBR Dining Club event in association with Intel, took place on 30 January 2020 at Bleeding Heart, Bleeding Heart Yard, Holborn, London