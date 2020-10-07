Computer Business Review Has Some News…

We want you to be part of the journey

Computer Business Review – founded in 1993 and long a stalwart of the business technology world – is shedding its skin and launching anew; with a growing team, a clean new website, and a brand new identity as Tech Monitor.

Our focus on original reporting remains, but will be augmented by growing use of data to inform our work, a closer relationship to our readers; a monthly guest editor takeover (stay tuned) and a keen emphasis on actionable intelligence, analysis and insight for senior IT and digital leaders, boards, and policy makers.

This is an active metamorphosis and we would love you to be involved as Tech Monitor continues to take shape. You can reach our editor Ed Targett here.

We are excited to announce the launch of the new site today, meanwhile, and have been working assiduously to add depth and breadth to our team.

Edward Qualtrough and Cristina Lago, both previously with CIO.com, join us as special projects editor and associate editor respectively. Shane Hill, previously a senior research director with Gartner, also joins us as our research director.

We’re welcoming Matthew Gooding and Claudia Glover to our growing team of reporters; expect to read more names soon, and to see regular contributions from former NCSC deputy director Peter Yapp, among others.

Our focus will be global, and we will be working in close collaboration with our network of sister “Monitor” titles. Investment Monitor, City Monitor and Energy Monitor are all now live and being led by world-class teams. They join New Statesman Media Group’s network of industry-leading specialist titles.

We will be migrating Computer Business Review’s rich back catalogue of content to the new site by the end of the year, at which point visitors to cbronline.com will be directed to our new website, techmonitor.ai. Meanwhile we will continue to publish at a gentle cadence here, but will be nudging you to the new site, where you will find richer analysis, insight, interviews, C-suite job opportunities, and more.

Come on over now, meet the team, and get involved.