The New Normal: Critical Infrastructure and the Cybersecurity Conundrum

The traditional rules of network security are changing as evolving cyber threats make new demands on critical infrastructure. At the same time, the way organisations make the connection between operational technology (OT) and information technology is shifting, too, not least with the adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

In this video, Computer Business Review’s Associate Editor Jon Bernstein quizzes ForeScout Technologies’ Ryan Brichant about the best ways to approach critical infrastructure security today and how to make sure that safeguarding measures don’t impact operational uptime.

“Typically, cyber security in an enterprise is pretty well buttoned up for the most part,” notes Brichant. “But on the OT or the industrial control side you’re dealing with proprietary legacy systems that are 20 years old, running one specific job and haven’t been patched in that many years. It’s a completely different landscape.”