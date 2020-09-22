DataOps After the Pandemic: A Conversation with Hitachi Vantara

The outcome of a good DataOps approach? “Better decisions, faster.”

SPONSORED – In the third of our trio of conversations with Hitachi Vantara (spanning an Edge-to-Cloud data fabric, and the importance of analytics in a post-COVID-19 world) Computer Business Review joined Dr Gwyn Evans, a senior digital solutions engineer, and Kim Naess, lead solutions architect, data analytics, to talk DataOps.

As Dr Evans puts it: “DataOps is an approach or a methodology. The idea being that data can flow seamlessly from ignestion through to processing and analytics, right through to the repository where the end-user has access to it as they need to.”

The outcome of a good DataOps approach? “Better decisions, faster.”

But how has COVID-19 exposed gaps in DataOps processes? Organisations may have been left asking where, exactly, are the experts? Where is the data? What are the quality issues for new applications that needed to be deployed rapidly?

And more importantly, how can these issues be tackled?

