A Delphix Dining Club tackles the topics…

Data has the potential to transform businesses – driving critical operations and acting as the foundation of application development that is creating new digital experiences.

So far so good but challenges persist. Namely, many organisations are struggling to move, manage and harness their data at speed. It sits in multiple places, access remains a manual process in many instances, and data ownership and use are subject to increasing regulation – such as GDPR, PCI and HIPPA – and audit requirements. This confluence of forces means that data is now often the slowest part of the application development value chain.

To explore the data challenge Computer Business Review, in association with Delphix, brought together senior IT, security and data leaders together to discuss bottlenecks, silos and compliance – and sought to understand how to overcome the barriers to data transformation.

Delphix’s Gary Hallam kicked off the evening explaining the merits of his company’s approach to data access and back up.

Rather than producing complete copies of databases, Delphix reduces time and overhead by copying only the data that has changed, masking data that needs to be secured, and providing users pointers to the data that is relevant to them.

Among the issues that created most debate as the evening progressed, attendees wanted to understand how to protect personally identifiable data, ensure compliance to GDPR and other regulations, how to delete data and restore databases, and how to manage data in the cloud.

‘Bottlenecks, silos and compliance: How to overcome the barriers to data transformation’, a CBR Dining Club event in association with Delphix, took place on Thursday 5 March at Christopher’s Grill, Covent Garden, London