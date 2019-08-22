Cloud Back to Home

How The Cloud Can Build More Innovative Public Services

Increase / Decrease text size
By Harold de Neef, Group Director, Cloud, Civica.
Previous ArticleLinkedIn Open Sources the Brains Behind its Abuse Prevention Algorithm
Next ArticleTap Into Amazon.com's Machine Learning Technology with Amazon Forecast

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Tap Into Amazon.com’s Machine Learning Technology with Amazon Forecast
27 mins ago
How The Cloud Can Build More Innovative Public Services
2 hours ago
LinkedIn Open Sources the Brains Behind its Abuse Prevention Algorithm
22 hours ago
TeaVar Traffic Engineering Model Brings Stock Market Maths To Cloud Infrastructure
23 hours ago
Going Beyond Cyber Security Compliance: Why a 360° View is Crucial to Mitigate Cyber Risk
23 hours ago
Rosalind Franklin Mars Rover Gets Its Eyes in Final Stages of Preparation
1 day ago
Certificate Outages and How to Avoid Them
1 day ago
Fighting the War for Tech Talent in Europe
2 days ago
SD-WAN Seen as Too High of an Implementation Cost by Firms
2 days ago
Shock! M&As With Technical Due Diligence Are Better
2 days ago
Canadian City Engages With Fake Email and Wires Fraudsters a Million Dollars
2 days ago
Amazon DocumentDB Speeds Up With Slow Queries Logging
2 days ago
Irish Public Service Card Falls Foul of Irish Data Protection Commissioner
3 days ago
Texas Ransomware Hits New High as 23 Local Government Agencies Targeted
3 days ago
Nurture The Top Technology Talent or Run the Risk of Falling Flat
3 days ago
Bitdefender Browser Isolation A Virtualised Browser With Raw Memory Security Detection
3 days ago