Modern Cloud: How to Exit your Data Centre

For organisations persuaded by the merits of cloud computing – cost and resource efficiency, 24/7 global access to real-time streams of business data among them – the first question most need to answer is this: how do we exit our data centre?

This question and the subsequent move to cloud took centre stage when CBR and New Signature jointly hosted an evening of discussion with senior IT and business professionals at the Rosewood Hotel, London in March.

Around the table, attendees were asked to judge their attitude – and that of their organisation – to cloud computing on a scale of one to 10, where one is deeply negative and 10 is highly positive. They were asked in addition to indicate whether there was a preference towards private, public or hybrid cloud adoption.

The organisations represented a range of views and a range of cloud adoption maturity from early adopters and cloud-native firms to large, established organizations still making the case for cloud to the board.

Dan Scarfe, founder of New Signature made some opening remarks reflecting on the views expressed around the table and providing an overview of New Signature’s proposition and view point.

The discussion post-dinner skewed towards the management of data in a distributed environment. Concerns were raised in the context of existing and forthcoming regulations, not least the imminent arrival of the EU General Data Protection Regulation, due to take effect from 25 May 2018.

The discussions about data were given added salience by news of alleged misuse of Facebook data by Cambridge Analytica, potentially affecting the user data of over 50 million users of the social network. According to a number of delegates, the case underscored the need not only for instant access of cloud-based data but a complete understanding about where that data is held at all times.

