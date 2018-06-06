Why You Should Hire React Native Developers to Build Your App

Technologies services BairesDev CEO Ignacio De Marco waxes lyrical about the power of React Native…

React Native (RN) continues to gain popularity as the innovative platform most commonly associated with Facebook and Instagram.

Its first iteration was React.js, which was powered by JavaScript programming and introduced to the public in 2013. With this version of React, developers could build on code and modify the UI without reloading the pages each time.

After React.js came React Native, released in 2015. React Native helped companies and developers to build apps using code that was compatible with both Android and iOS mobile software.

When Facebook released React Native as open source, the company explained that its primary mission was to benefit users and developers.

The technology was meant to make the development process more efficient by reducing cost while making the coding process less time-consuming. For consumers, user satisfaction would be enhanced because they would be provided with the same features of native apps, but the coding would allow for constant improvements without any delays in the current system as it updates.

Facebook developers created React Native, but some of the world’s biggest brands now utilize it. React Native appeals to companies that embrace the latest web-based and mobile technologies to reach tech-savvy consumers who expect innovative products that offer convenient solutions when shopping, traveling, and performing daily tasks. Among these companies are Airbnb, Tesla, Walmart, and Uber.

React Native Requires Fewer Developers

Fewer developers are needed when using React Native because the JavaScript can function alongside the native code features, maintaining the front-end and back-end features without lowering performance.

As reported by JaxEnter, over 1,500 React Native contributors and 12,000 commits are on GitHub. These groups are constantly making suggestions to improve the code. Once the changes are accepted via Facebook, they’re released to the public which means the code is in a constant state of improvement.

Traditionally, two separate codebases were required for Android and iOS and knowing the programming languages was a necessity. React Native is more cost-effective and saves more time because up to 90% of the codebase can be utilized across platforms without expert knowledge of the programming languages.

It Saves Time

Developing the skills to work with RN will enable your developers to use their knowledge to increase the efficiency of various projects. React Native decreases the time it takes to deploy innovative products. There’s strength in the developer community when utilizing React Native because the technology is open source. This powers the development process by uniting developers to offer feedback and improve code.

If your company is developing a web application, the Document Object Model (DOM) needs updating at some point. During the DOM update, the application will run much slower. With React Native, updates won’t slow the app because the JavaScript library has the capacity to host the virtual DOM abstraction in its memory.

Furthermore, hot reloading is a component of React Native that shortens the feedback loop as you make noticeable changes during development. Hot reloading makes any modification to code instantaneous, allowing the app to run effectively as the user interface is edited.

It Enhances Performance

Converting a web-based application into a mobile app can be time-consuming.

However, by implementing React as part of the coding for web applications, developers can make the conversion from the web to mobile more seamless. At most, the process will require slight modifications to the features and server.

Companies are using React Native to build mobile applications with native features while saving money and a significant amount of time because developers are no longer required to write code. Products migrated or built for mobile using React/React Native will have the quality and compatibility necessary to compete in demanding markets.

Unlike WebView tools, React Native can achieve 60 frames per second. The number of frames that display per second lend to better app performance because the user interface is running more smoothly. At 60 fps, the user interface can operate at its highest level of performance while maintaining the flexibility of native code. In turn, users have a more realistic experience while interacting with the app.

React Native Is An Innovative Solution for Functionality and Agility

Today, developers want to be as agile as possible and create apps that offer satisfactory user experiences while being fully functional on the back-end. React Native allows developers to create applications with diverse features and build on existing code without the complexities of starting from the ground up.

Facebook’s React Native is a newcomer in the world of mobile app development that has the capacity to disrupt the industry by making development easier for software professionals and businesses looking to deploy innovative updated products more frequently and in shorter time frames.

The programming language of JavaScript can work across all platforms and isn’t difficult to learn. Because React Native is open-source and uses JavaScript, this technology is opening doors for new developers to work creatively and build functional products.